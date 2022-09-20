Heat dashes hopes for a strong finish

Labor Day weekend officially marks the end of summer and a focus on fall activities. For northeast Nebraska crops, the lack of any subsurface moisture, and 90 and above temps for the last couple weeks officially ended any hope of a strong finish to our crops. A short .40 inch around Aug. 24briefly slowed the quickly deteriorating crops.
We had a good look at irrigated crops this week as two center-drive motors went out. One on beans, one on corn. Beans were too tall and tangled to walk through so we had to drive through with a ranger, taking down some beans. The corn field repair required some unconventional thinking to fix. Too far to carry a motor and gearcase, so we borrowed my grandkid’s radio flier wagon, loaded the parts, tools, and water and pulled it down the row until we got to the eighth tower. (My Dad was right—when you get old and your back is shot—you start using your head.) We ran all pivots around this last week with .75 inch shot of water. My irrigation logs show my irrigated beans have 7.5 inches of water applied. Sadly, this season started right after planting to aid emergence; another trip to aid the herbicide, then watering every week at least once, sometimes twice.
I’m watching my weather station eagerly, hoping to see water use drop off quickly this week so no more watering is necessary. I may attempt a cartwheel when it can finally quit watering. It will be a day of celebration for sure.
People are also reading…
A sad day though for my fuel man. I’ve never pumped so much expensive fuel for so many weeks. Is this the new “normal” for fuel costs going forward? New Government data suggests input costs for ag are expected to be up 18% again in 2023. OUCH!!
I’ve been contacted by a local dairy to possibly sell silage as good feed is in short supply. As disappointing as crop prospects are, the livestock industry is struggling to source feed, at much higher costs. Hay crops on dryland have been a fraction of normal production. But farmers and ranchers always find a way to feed the world!
Looking toward 2023, I’ve booked some 32% liquid fertilizer, but no dry yet. Dry prices are higher than last year. What crop mix will be the most profitable? Fall and winter moisture recharge will absolutely be a factor locally on crop planning for 2023. Will products be available, as much of the world supply of dry fertilizer comes from the war-ravaged Ukraine-Russia area? It seems world leaders’ sanctions imposed on Russia have had little impact to stop or even slow the war. New reports show Russia to be in a great cash position as prices of all raw materials are significantly higher, and they control much of the production.
Weather has always been a major variable to crop production that needs risk management planning. For 2023, there will be more risks that ag must address, or adapt to. Ag has sure changed in the last couple years. Hopefully, your Labor Day weekend was relaxing, and rejuvenating.
“Working the garden” was the sermon title yesterday. That was the first vocation that God gave man to do. Tend the garden. We in ag do it eagerly, we take care of what God has given us.