Hopeful for more rain in 2023

While it was a fun year to report to the Tri-State Neighbor as a crop watcher, Will Jones said it definitely was not his favorite year of farming in northwestern Iowa.
“It maybe wasn’t the worst year ever, but it wasn’t great,” Jones said.
He said they tried a bunch of things and failed at a bunch of things, but ultimately everything boils down to the lack of rain.
He’s dearly hoping for more next year. The lack of moisture was a key problem and one Jones lamented regularly during his reports.
He recently completed a soil test checking rootworm pressure with Pattern Ag. It’s showing that he has some fields that may warrant trading for a hybrid with rootworm protection next planting season.
The sprayer was another culprit that caused damage to his fields, he said, adding that some people complain about the ruts and compaction caused by grain carts, tractors and combines, but those are nothing compared to the sprayer.
There are times when Jones is working on the end rows with his soil ripper and he’ll pull a foot and a half or two feet of clods out of the ground.
People are also reading…
“We’d have a crater where it was packed so hard,” he said.
Jones has been pleased with his purchase of Unverferth Zone-Builder subsoiler with a strip-builder attachment, though he said it has been a bit of an experiment.
“I’ve never done that much deep tillage,” he said.
Next year, he may try a different herbicide due to the prevalence of smart stacks on at least half of his acres. He said he’ll likely end up with RoundUp on half of his acres next spring.
It snowed a bit in Sioux Rapids in early November, but Jones said he wasn’t sure whether or not that would be a big deal for soil moisture at this point.
“Maybe that’ll insulate us a little bit and let us keep running for a while,” he said.
While he’s looking ahead to 2023 and trying to remain hopeful, Jones and his family had the opportunity to put farming woes out of their mind and enjoy a family trip to Omaha. They stayed in a hotel with a waterpark and enjoyed some children’s museums, which was a nice break from lamenting lower than desired yields and lack of moisture.
Still, Jones is really hoping for a lot more rain in 2023.
Will Jones raises row crops with minimal tillage and has a cow-calf herd near Sioux Rapids in Buena Vista County, Iowa