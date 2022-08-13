How does my garden grow?

I enjoyed my first ripe tomato this morning – one of a slew of little cherry tomatoes beginning to ripen in my greenhouse. A couple of medium-sized tomatoes are turning pink and, in general, I’m quite satisfied with my greenhouse tomato progress.

I’m already somewhat tired of fresh cucumbers and got rid of some by canning up a small batch of pickle relish. If the peppers will hurry up and mature, I can begin canning up some bread and butter pickles; then some dills for my husband’s delectation this winter.

Out in the garden, the potato patch is looking a little ragged, what with this year’s onslaught of potato bugs. Nevertheless, I’m hoping for an above average haul of potatoes come mid-September, when I’ll perform my absolute favorite gardening chore – digging potatoes.

A week or so after that comes my second most favorite – pulling and drying onions. Then come October, it will be time to pull and store my carrots – which are also doing nicely. So overall, I’m feeling good about my potatoes, carrots and onions – the basics for winter stews and roasts.

After sulking in the cold most of June, my zucchini and yellow squash plants took off in July so I’m also getting somewhat tired of summer squash dishes. I grated and froze some zucchini for winter quick breads and soup, but even the chickens will be tired of squash before production ends. Winter squash, on the other hand, may end up failing this year. I’m mystified that even with daytime temperatures in the upper 90s, night-time temps on these same days have been in the low 40s. One night in early July, the night-time temp tumbled to 37 degrees. Perhaps this is why, with the plants themselves taking over a whole section of the garden, their tendrils growing into the tomatoes and onions, the squashes are only the size of walnuts.

I didn’t get my peas in the ground until somewhat later than I usually do, so my patch is only now beginning to set a few peas. But I still have hopes for a decent harvest of snow peas that will allow me to freeze enough to perk up some rice or noodle dishes this winter. The corn, which looked pitiful only a few weeks ago, is now chest high, but no tassels so far. If the weather gods decree an early freeze, I can say good-bye to any corn this year.

My broccoli, cabbages and cauliflowers are a mixed bunch this year. Freezes in June caused a certain amount of havoc – especially with the broccoli. Maybe too much energy went into battling back, because the poor dears only managed to form small heads which quickly began to bolt.

I pulled about half of my cabbages and shredded and froze them for soups and other recipes. The fate of the other half is in the hands of “ze bugs.” Despite faithfully keeping the entire cole patch completely sheathed with insect mesh, never daring to even lift a corner, the bug world has managed to claim its share – even mounting sneak attacks using the rarely sighted (at least in my garden territory) slug brigade.

I don’t even want to talk about the cauliflowers. The bugs have successfully blitzed them for most of my gardening career. My local big box grocery sells huge cauliflowers for about $3 a head, so it may be time for me to abandon the cauliflower front.

As usual, my garden tomatoes are slower than my greenhouse crop, but they are forming fruit. We’ll soon be enjoying ripe tomatoes every day, along with some fried green ones. The rest I’ll pop into the freezer until the peppers are ready and it’s time to can up salsa and other processed variations or freeze homemade spaghetti sauce.

My bagged experiments are about what can be expected in a new venture. The lettuces and spinach did well; the cabbages went to the bugs; the onions are small but usable in salads; and my hopes are high for the potatoes. And typical for me, the herbs flowered out and got out of hand because I don’t spend enough time on them.

I’m not the best gardener around by any means – but I sure do enjoy it!