On a recent day in early February, I did a little planting in my refrigerator, involving a plastic storage bag filled with dirt and around 18 garlic cloves. Last season, after years of failing to plant garlic cloves in the fall, as many experts recommend, I went on YouTube and discovered that a fair number of gardeners plant their garlic in spring by following the refrigerator method of garlic preparation.

Garlic needs several months of cold temperatures (below 45 degrees) to make big cloves, which is why fall planting is recommended and works well in cool climates – leaving my little section of South Dakota paradise literally out in the frigid cold. My outdoor garden may freeze solidly, then thaw for a while, then refreeze, then turn to mud – conditions that lead to rotten cloves that fail to emerge in spring.

Refrigeration is a very simple process. After selecting the biggest cloves from several heads of garlic, I peeled the flaky, dry layers off. Then I gathered about 4 cups of dirt from my greenhouse, added water so the dirt was moderately damp and poured it into the storage bag. I threw the cloves in and shook the bag to cover them before rolling it up and putting it in my refrigerator’s vegetable bin. There it will remain for 6-8 weeks, until mid-March or early April. By then, I will be starting my lettuces, spinaches, turnips and other cool-weather vegetables. My refrigerated garlic should have developed green tips along with plenty of roots, ready to poke into prepared troughs of rich soil.

Last year, my garlic cloves looked fine, with green tips and roots, but I planted them poorly. After reading that they were good companion plants for tomatoes and brassicas, I interspersed my cloves among my vegetable beds. The vegetables quickly overtook the garlic, and they struggled to get any sunlight. Later, I discovered that garlic is a very heavy feeder, so it is best to plant them six inches apart in their own richly amended and well-draining soil.

There are two types of garlic: hardneck and softneck. Hardneck is cold-hardy but has a shorter shelf life, while softneck is less hardy with a longer shelf life. The grocery store varieties are generally softneck. Using the refrigerator method, I don’t have to worry about cold hardiness and will harvest garlic that lasts longer in storage.

Garlic grows best in cooler temperatures. My greenhouse garlic will be in containers, so as the weather gets warmer I can place them outdoors in a sunny spot. I also plan on starting another batch in my refrigerator in early March, so I can plant a patch in my outdoor garden in May.

While your garlic is growing, you can clip a few green stems to use in salads or garnishes. Garlic should be harvested when the leaves start to brown and wither. If you harvest too early, they may be bland, but if you allow them to brown too long, the garlic may become bitter. So I’ll do a few taste-tests to decide when to pull them.

Like onions, garlic must be dried before storage. The plants need to be laid outside in a dry, well-ventilated and shaded area for about two weeks. When the plants are completely brown, closely trim the roots and clip the stems about three inches above the head. Store in ventilated containers in a dark indoor space with a temperature around 50-60 degrees. You can also break up the dried heads and freeze the cloves in jars, using as needed for cooking.

I love garlic and use it frequently in recipes, even ones that don’t list it as an ingredient. According to WebMD, garlic has been used for thousands of years for both food and medicinal purposes, and is known for its heart health, antimicrobial and anticancer benefits. It has the ability to fight bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites. It has been shown to reduce the risk of blood clots and cancers such as colon, gastric and lung. So there are lots of reasons to eat (and plant) plenty of garlic other than how tasty it is.