I’m all tucked in for winter

Every morning, after letting the cat in, I check the indoor/outdoor thermometer next to the back door. The last three days have shown minus 9, minus 6 and minus 6 again. Even my husband can’t deny that winter is finally here, and the season of getting indoor projects done is fast approaching.

Since I’m such a thoughtful and easy-going wife, I’ll give him a few weeks to mourn before bringing up my little list. And, of course, I’m ready to take a break, too, after spending the last six weeks or so getting all the outdoor chores done.

About a month ago, right before the nighttime temps settled into the teens, I pulled up the last of the squash vines, tomato plants and corn stalks and threw them on a long slope where they will disintegrate over the winter. I pulled the carrots and buried them in peat moss, buried my strawberry plant containers in the garden and covered them with leaves and pine needles, and cleaned up the rhubarb patch before throwing some pails of old pine shavings from the chicken house on top. I did a final weeding of the asparagus patch and covered it with about six inches of straw, needles and leaves.

In the greenhouse, I dragged my big steel watering trough back inside, emptied all the pots of soil into it and mixed it with compost. I cleaned up the pots, grow bags and tools and organized them for next year. My husband set a few mouse traps to keep those little marauders to a minimum, and another winter project was complete.

I dug up the worst of the garden weeds, and my son and husband rototilled the remains in. Next came raking up whatever leaves I could find along with more pine needles. I spread them on top of the garden along with some compost before I lightly raked them into the dirt. In spring, the decomposed remains will add nutrients for the next growing season.

With the continuing drought, we spent a lot of time watering our bushes and small trees, along with other growing areas. Hopefully, our yard area will be a little better protected from severe cold snaps that can drive frost deep into the dry and dusty ground, causing winter kill.

Late in the fall, we opened the outdoor spigots, drained the lines and pulled all the hoses up a slope so they could dry out. My husband rolled them up and taped them before hauling them up to the barn to live with the buckets, shade clothes, plant supports, covers, hoops and brackets already put away.

I emptied all my pots of flowers and replaced them with the artificial variety – I’ve given up on fall flower planting since it generally freezes too quickly to make it worthwhile. After Thanksgiving, I’ll haul my planters into the house so they can thaw out before I hike into the woods looking for Christmas greenery to mix with holiday decorations that will live outside during the bitter months ahead.

My husband and son drilled the holes and set the weight-bearing posts for a new section of fence. They should settle during the winter, and we will complete the fence line when warm weather returns.

He spent the colder fall days getting all the maintenance done on the lawn mowers and other summer equipment before storing them in the barn. He cleaned the car and pickup truck inside and out, changed oil, switched to winter tires, and got the tractor ready for snowplowing. Of course, he also spent hours cutting firewood and adding to the enormous pile in the field. And until there is a serious snowstorm, he and our son will continue to haul in pickup loads to dry in the cold winter winds.

I used up the last of my frozen tomatoes to make batches of barbecue sauce and sweet and sour sauce, two items I’ve never canned before. Trying them out will provide some novelty during the depths of winter.

All in all, it was a good ending to a reasonably productive year, and I think we are as well-prepared as possible for the upcoming season.