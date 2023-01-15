In the company of cows

The 65th Black Hills Stock Show runs Jan. 27 through Feb. 4 this year, an event that brings hundreds of cattlemen and women to showcase their stock, compete in horse events, present awards, shop, enjoy PRCA rodeo and visit with friends and family.

Many of these folks are big-time ranchers, with thousands of acres and hundreds of cattle. So, I imagine they would find a cattle operation involving less than 20 acres and a herd of, at most, 10 cows, highly amusing. But that’s what my husband and I ran for about 15 years.

Our mini-ranch began with four breeding cows – Blackie was a mild-mannered Angus; Brownie was a peppery Hereford with horns; Red was a big bald-faced specimen who considered herself the boss; and the last one was just a cow. Every season, we’d borrow a bull from a neighbor and by early spring, four calves would make their way into the world, increasing our herd to eight. Number nine was a fat and happy yearling, whose unhappiness began with the birth of his Mama’s new baby and ended in the family freezers in late fall. For a few years, we kept our own bull, but gave him up after he walked through too many fences.

Our four girls spent much of the winter hanging around the low-slung barn, protected by a north-facing fence. Nearby was our large stack of small-bale hay, along with the water trough fed through a pipe attached to the well. On cold mornings, my husband chopped through the ice on the trough and spread two bales of hay, with two more at night. Piles of manure slowly accumulated until we loaded up the old Ford pickup, which had a home-built dump on it, and spread the cowpies over the 10 or so acres of hay land.

The calves would usually arrive in March or April, and often enough during a spring snowstorm. Sometimes, we called a neighbor to help with a difficult birth but most often the baby arrived without too much trouble. If the weather was frigid, we took the shivering bundle up to the house, warmed him up in the tub, dried him off and hauled him back to the barn.

It was disconcerting when Mama gazed around at anything but her newborn, while the poor little mite toppled from side to side as it struggled to get up. Or if Mama showed some enthusiasm, the calf would appear completely oblivious to which end of the cow contained its first meal. There was always a little fuss about whether we should help or just leave them be, but eventually Mom and baby focused on the job at hand, and all were content.

The calves were cute as the dickens for a week or so before slowly getting more and more cow-like over the summer. The herd would graze along the creek and up in the trees, while the hay crop grew in the fields. Usually by mid-July, we’d spend a week or so haying, a time of tribulation with inevitable equipment breakdowns as we kept a weather eye out for stray rainstorms while racing to get everything baled up. Then we’d turn the cows out in the newly mown fields to live mellow lives until summer’s end.

One early fall morning, we’d drive the calves into our small corral. Accompanied by lots of parental mooing and moaning, we’d push and shove the poor dears up the cattle trailer ramp. It was a slow two-hour drive to the Sturgis Livestock Exchange, where the handling staff would offload the youngsters and give us tickets to claim the auction results.

The cows would pace around and bawl, but in a day or so they’d return to peacefully chewing their cuds. The yearling was living the good life, savoring a bucketful of corn and sweet chop that the nice man personally served up each day. The evil day would arrive when the bullet replaced the bucket, and shortly thereafter, we’d load the pickup with sides of beef and head to the butcher in town.

So it went, when we were small-time ranchers.