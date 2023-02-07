Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls.
The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa.
Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of 201 head that were shown in 53 classes.
Third through fifth places overall were as follows: Keagan Steck of Woodstock, Minn.; Maddie Berg of Osage, Iowa; and Madison Valen of Estherville, Iowa.
Champions in each of the breeds are as follows:
Angus: Oakland Plamp, Mitchell, S.D.
Charolais: Conner Oolman, Orange City, Iowa
People are also reading…
Char Composite: Mcquade Beare, Estelline, S.D.
Chi-Influenced: Braxton Donscheski, Dunlap, Iowa
Hereford: Lauren Anderson, Algona, Iowa
Limousin/LimFlex: Aubree Wallace, Harris, Iowa
Maine-Anjou: Croix Reimann, Ree Heights, S.D.
MaineTainer: Keagan Steck, Woodstock, Minn.
Miniature Breeds: Hayden Hoskins, Jefferson, S.D.
Red Angus: Dylan Schutt, Randolph, Neb.
Shorthorn: Travis Beckstrand, Minnesota Lake, Minn.
Shorthorn Plus: Maddie Berg, Osage, Iowa
Simmental: Madison Valen, Estherville, Iowa
Simmental Percentage: Addison Brueggeman, Lake Park, Iowa
Commercial: Jeff Krohnke, Schleswig, Iowa.