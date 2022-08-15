It’s baby time

The time has come for baby number three to arrive!
By the time this article reaches the printing press and with the grace of God, we will have welcomed our third child into the world. What a relief for Morgan to not be in the uncomfortable third trimester.
What a blessing to bring forth new life, and oh my, what a challenge to figure out when we get home to the older two kids!
Leading up to this date, we have spent the majority of the past two weeks tackling small projects in between our routine checks on the pairs. Mila and Lena really enjoy giving range cake to the cows during our checks.
The cows haven’t yet come to appreciate being screamed at to “come here” and “eat this,” but they will. We helped the neighbor work a couple sets of his pairs early a few mornings, and followed those up with some spraying of fence lines and low ground areas. Seems the Canadian thistle and wormwood are having a strong presence this year.
We got our creep feeders delivered out, set up, and filled to get the calves a little extra. We believe the added pounds will surely pay given the market condition this year.
We did not receive a full inch of rain in total the two weeks between writings. We did receive three measurable rains, and all accounted for added up to 45 hundredths.
Our rented pasture to the north and west of us about 20 miles showed 3 inches in one shot, and that seems to be the story this year for rain. Very spotty, and very heavy at times.
The corn has all pollinated now, and hoping the almost half inch of rain will help with a good heavy ear. There are lots of flowers on belt high soybeans that really look great, and we are certainly hoping to catch another rain or two to achieve that top end potential.