Q. You've written about older people taking too many medicines. My parents were each on 14 different drugs in their nineties! I kept begging them to speak with their doctor, but his answer was always, "if it's working, don't stop." To me, this attitude seemed unscientific and stupid.

When they went into assisted living, the doctor there reduced their medications to the only two medicines they each really needed. As a result, both of them felt much better.

My dad had been on three different drugs to combat the side effects of a prescription he didn't need to begin with. I understand that doctors don't want to mess with success, but this is totally ridiculous.

A. Your parents' experience is not as unusual as it might seem. Many older people end up taking a fistful of drugs, leading to an increased risk for side effects and interactions.

A study published in JAMA Internal Medicine (Feb. 6, 2023) showed that "deprescribing" can be done safely without triggering adverse events, hospitalizations or increased deaths. It's not a do-it-yourself project, though, and must be supervised by a knowledgeable health care professional.

Q. I'm 48 and have battled depression for most of my life. After being on fluoxetine for several weeks, I attempted suicide. Prior to that, I remember feeling unreasonably angry and physically aggressive. I attributed that to my stressful job, and it never occurred to me that it could be from the medicine.

I was hospitalized after my suicide attempt. I didn't know why I tried to kill myself. I was very depressed, worse even than before I was admitted, so the psychiatrist increased my dose.

I knew within a few days that the medication was making me worse! I tried explaining that to the doctor, to no avail. So, I started "cheeking" my pills and disposing of them carefully. I felt much better within a week. When I was discharged, I was off the fluoxetine.

A. Prozac (fluoxetine) was introduced in 1987. It took until 2005 for the Food and Drug Administration to require a black box suicide warning for most antidepressant drugs. Initially, it was limited to children, but in 2006, the caution was extended to cover people up to 25 years old.

The FDA urges family members to monitor patients closely for unusual changes in behavior. Symptoms such as anxiety, agitation, panic attacks, insomnia, irritability, hostility and aggressiveness are red flags.

Controversy remains over the risk of suicide in middle-aged adults. Your story reminds us how important it is for family and friends to be aware of potential problems associated with antidepressants.