Join us at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show

I grew up in a rural area, so I had plenty of opportunities to work on dairy farms, seed corn operations and apple orchards. Working as a hired hand gives you a strong sense of appreciation for the hard work and dedication it takes to be a farmer.
I wish everyone could have that experience of working on a ranch or farm. It is a great reminder of how closely agriculture is tied to our daily lives.
On behalf of the board of directors of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, I invite you to our annual celebration of agriculture – the 2023 Sioux Empire Livestock Show. This year’s show will take place Jan. 24-29 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.
It is one of the premier agricultural events held in the upper Midwest, and is an outstanding experience for the whole family.
All livestock events take place at the Expo Building on the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Livestock producers showcase the best in purebred and market livestock, and manufacturers and suppliers display the latest in agricultural products.
Purebred cattle producers from around the country consign in hopes of making it to the Supreme Row and being awarded Supreme Champion.
Tri-State Neighbor, The First National Bank in Sioux Falls and C&B Equipment co-sponsor the $12,000 Supreme Row purse, which is divided between the buyer and consignor of the champion purebred bull and champion purebred female overall.
People are also reading…
My favorite part of the week is the Mayor’s Round-Up and Sale of Champions, which will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken will lend a hand to emcee Jim Woster as the top market livestock shown throughout the week are auctioned off. There will also be live and silent auctions to benefit the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Exhibitor Scholarship program – another way the Sioux Falls area business community supports agriculture.
If you’ve never attended the Sioux Empire Livestock Show, I invite you to do so this year. A complete schedule for the week’s events can be found at siouxempirelivestockshow.com.
I hope to see you there!
Paul Hanson,
Sanford Health
2022-23 Chair of the Board
Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce