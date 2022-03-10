Keeping cozy with wood heat

On frigid nights, my husband usually gets up once to stoke the fire, but most of the time we wake up to 68-70 degrees of warmth. By afternoon, it’s usually mid-70s and if I start feeling a little too toasty it means it’s getting close to 80 degrees. When I’m cooking for a houseful for Thanksgiving or Christmas, I often open a window or two to cool things down.

Across the nation, about two percent of homes primarily use wood heat. Wood heat is very economical for us; the 15 cords or so we use each year costs less than $200 a season for fuel and permits. As heating fuel prices rise, we’ll see if more folks drive up from town to cut wood. However, the cost of driving and hauling wood adds a big bill to folks who don’t live right in the Hills. If you buy firewood or wood pellets, the savings are less. So far, supply hasn’t been a problem although Forest Service fees to cut have increased. In our area, the fierce winds often knock down a fair number of trees every year, Line crews for the electric coop also leave downed trees ready for pick-up.

Wood burning makes it a little more difficult to keep the house clean, so it’s fortunate that I’m a pretty relaxed housekeeper. There’s always a little scrum of bark chips from the wood box to the firebox and maybe a little extra dust.

In the fall and in the spring, we start a morning fire and let it burn out. That’s usually enough to keep things pleasant for the day. About once a month or so, we let the fires go out and my husband climbs a ladder onto the roof to clean the chimneys.