As if our spring calves don’t have enough ways to die, we were reminded of lead poisoning being a reasonable option this week in our episode of “1 million ways to die during calfhood.” Maybe I’m just being pessimistic but it seems like this week has been the week of challenging herd health cases. So lead poisoning. Here it is.

Lead

The chemical symbol for lead is Pb coming from the Latin term plumbum which means “waterworks” from ancient times when lead was used to make water pipes, which some theorize led to the fall of the Roman Empire. Lead has a melting point of 621 F and boiling point of 3,180 F. It has been used for many things in the past such as paint, cosmetics, pipes, and gasoline. Today, lead batteries are the most common batteries used for vehicles around the world. The lead battery was invented in 1860 so it has been around for a long time. The reason why lead is chosen to make batteries is because it is cheap, the manufacturing process has been going on for over 100 years so is very well understood, the batteries are usable long term, and they are recyclable. When a lead atom in a lead-acid cell reacts with sulfuric acid, it releases two electrons making it a good power source.

Cattle Exposure to Lead

Lead is the number one toxicity diagnosed by veterinary diagnostic labs in cattle-related deaths in the United States. If you thought you were the only producer to have cattle die of it, you can rest easy in that fact. The most common way that we see cattle getting exposed to lead is from old batteries. You turn your cattle out in an old grove or old farm site and suddenly you have a few calves dead one day, more dead the next, and some with neurologic signs. The first thing you need to do is call your veterinarian and they may suggest moving the cattle off that site and then sending tissue in for diagnostics. Other ways cattle can become exposed to lead is through old paints, old motor oil, and lead shot. Most of the time the dead cattle are calves because they are curious and like its sweet taste.

Plumbism

Lead poisoning is also called “plumbism” as described from its name origin above. If lead is ingested to toxic levels, it can do two things: it can get included into bone and be inert or it can get absorbed into tissues that are rich in mitochondria (like the brain). If your calves don’t experience sudden death from brain swelling and hemorrhage, they may experience neurologic signs such as blindness, tremors, seizures, jaw clamping, depression, manic behavior, and depression. Others may experience nothing and be asymptomatic and live a normal life. Although it’s super fun when you give your vet a scenario and a light bulb goes off in their head and they say exactly what the cause of death is, lead poisoning isn’t like that. These clinical signs are nonspecific and have to be differentiated from polio, meningitis, rabies, low magnesium, and listeria.

Diagnosis, Treatment, and Prevention

Diagnosis is most often made via blood, liver, kidney, or rumen contents. Trying to treat these doesn’t work most of the time but if you want to give it a go, the treatment is thiamine IV, calcium EDTA IV, oral magnesium sulfate, and rumen lavage. Like most toxicities, the best treatment is prevention. Go through the old groves and farm sites before kicking cattle out to it. If you have a dumpsite, fence around it. A little hard work in attention to detail can go a long way in preventing lead poisoning in your herd.

Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. This vet report is provided in conjunction with Twin Lakes Animal Clinic and Howard Animal Clinic. Questions? Send an email to Lainie Scholtz, DVM at lainiescholtz@gmail.com, call 605-256-0123, or write 45305 SD Highway 34 Madison, SD 57042.

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Tri-State Neighbor. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.