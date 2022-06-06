Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,
On June 7th we plan to vote yes on Amendment C and encourage all registered voters to do the same for the following reasons:
1. Changing the South Dakota constitution is something voters consider on a regular basis. In the last thirty years South Dakota voters have considered fifty-four constitutional changes and have approved twenty-six.
2. In 1996 the voters passed Amendment B requiring the legislative branches to achieve a two-thirds (66%) majority to pass a tax increase or impose a new tax.
3. Requiring a three-fifths (60%) majority to raise taxes such as property or sales taxes or impose a new tax like an income tax indicates a strong majority of our state supports the idea.
4. Amendment C will add another layer of protection for small businesses plus families and seniors on fixed incomes.
Please join us in voting yes on Amendment C as the best option for the taxpaying public of our state.
Lyle and Garnet Perman
Lowry, SD