Letter to the Editor

Voters

Dear Editor,

  On June 7th we plan to vote yes on Amendment C and encourage all registered voters to do the same for the following reasons:

1.       Changing the South Dakota constitution is something voters consider on a regular basis. In the last thirty years South Dakota voters have considered fifty-four constitutional changes and have approved twenty-six.

2.        In 1996 the voters passed Amendment B requiring the legislative branches to achieve a two-thirds (66%) majority to pass a tax increase or impose a new tax.

3.       Requiring a three-fifths (60%) majority to raise taxes such as property or sales taxes or impose a new tax like an income tax indicates a strong majority of our state supports the idea.

4.       Amendment C will add another layer of protection for small businesses plus families and seniors on fixed incomes.

Please join us in voting yes on Amendment C as the best option for the taxpaying public of our state.

Lyle and Garnet Perman

Lowry, SD

