Life estate partnerships for heirs to consider

Dear Michael: I come from a family of five. Years ago, my mother and father put their land into a life estate to protect it from long-term care costs. It has been more than five years since they did this, so it is now protected from Medicaid. Our problem is that my oldest brother retired early from his job to come back and farm. You have talked again and again about joint ownership and all the problems that can come from being partners with siblings. What are our options now – something we can discuss before our parents die and we all start fighting with one another? – Cat Is Out of the Bag.

Dear Cat Out of the Bag: This all comes down to whether you can all come to an agreement about how the farm will be handled upon your parents’ death.

If your brother only wants to be assured that he will be able to farm until his farming career is over, that is not as simple as it sounds. You can all agree you will not sell the land out from under him if he is farming, but now you must define what is “farming.”

If he plants a tiny portion of the plant-able acres and rents out the rest, as well as any hay land you might have, is he really farming? I would think the answer would be no, but more importantly how are you and your other non-farming siblings going to feel?

Are you going to say, “Hey buddy, that’s not what I had in mind when you said you wanted to farm, and I want to sell my share of the land so I can buy a home in Arizona for the winter!”

The best definition I have ever come across is in the North Dakota Corporate Farming law, which is quite easy to Google. It discusses percentage of income, time spent on actively participating, etc. You can just go in and parse that portion of the law to use in your agreement with your brother. (Also, tell your brother to say hi to Bill Gates when he runs into him at the feed store!)

Secondly, once you have decided what constitutes farming for your brother, you must decide how long you want to give him this opportunity. Until he dies, or until he retires, or what? Does this opportunity pass onto his children if they begin farming with their dad at a young age?

That is one side of the agreement or argument.

Next you need to define how the property will be split when he does decide to quit, dies, or has no farm heirs. The easiest thing to do is to sell the whole property and split the check evenly.

Even so, you are going to have one or more of the siblings, or their spouses or children, stating they should get a bigger piece of the pie.

One is going to say “Gee, I took Dad and Mom to doctor’s appointments and helped around the house and mowed their lawn – shouldn’t I get a larger share?” The answer is “No” if you say it upfront in your agreement. All siblings must agree – including the farming one – that no one creates equity in the land with good deeds done for the parents.

One caveat might be the farming son may get the option to take his share of the land and keep the farmhouse and buildings to live in once his farming time is done. Likely he is going to do a lot of improvements and upkeep and if you have ever seen abandoned farmsteads, you know what happens if you do not keep them up. You might put in your agreement he and/or his family do get to keep the farmstead plus 40 acres if he keeps them up for the next 20-some years. That is a small price to pay.

If someone else wants to keep land versus taking the money, they are free to participate in the bidding on the land knowing they will receive a share of the land sale money to pay for this purchase. Maybe they do not want the choice land and would sooner buy some pasture for hunting. They will have money left over from the plant-able acres to make this purchase.

Everything is possible but find someone who can help you answer all the questions. You might also consider using a Limited Liability Partnership on the land versus a standard partnership. By doing this, if the farming operation ever gets sued it is contained to the assets of the LLP and not into your personal assets