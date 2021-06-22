A big red barn with a signature N in brilliant white marks the homestead of the Nigg family north of Peever, South Dakota.

“It’s a landmark,” said Louie Nigg.

As he and his wife, Amanda, worked through 2020 to preserve the old barn, listed this spring on the National Register of Historic Places, the family found themselves facing a whole new set of challenges.

A house fire turned their “forever home” to ashes just a day before national lockdowns began in response to a worldwide pandemic. That same pandemic upended Amanda’s former career and inspired a whole new business venture.

Louie and Amanda lived with their two young sons a mile south of the big red barn. They’d built the roomy house less than five years before watching it burn to the ground on the morning of March 19, 2020.

The next day, stores and businesses closed out of extreme precaution in the early days of the pandemic, complicating the Niggs’ effort to procure the supplies they needed for day to day life.

“I had to borrow underwear from the neighbor,” Amanda said. “Talk about humbling.”

The pandemic didn’t stop a close-knit community of friends and neighbors from helping out.

Seven farm moms gathered at 9 a.m. three days after the fire at Amanda’s request. She was determined to find her wedding rings in the ashes. She plotted where they might have been based on where their master bedroom floor would have fallen, but the task felt daunting. Excavators had been stirring the ashes in attempt to put out any embers, so following the floor plan was just a guess.

The smoke had calmed just enough for the crew of women to make a good effort that morning. It took them 45 minutes, and they found the rings. The metal is blackened and the diamonds are too brittle to re-set, but Amanda has her wedding set. It’s the only thing they recovered.

The Niggs still aren’t sure how the fire started, only that it started in the garage. Amanda and their youngest son, Bo, now 5, had just left for daycare. Louie was home with their 7-year-old, Jon, when they heard the smoke alarm.

Five local fire departments responded to the call.

The Niggs were impressed with the effort of the volunteers and support from the community. For two days after the fire, there was a nonstop parade of cars coming to drop off food, supplies and even toys and coloring books for the boys. A friend started a GoFundMe campaign, and even people who didn’t know the family contributed to the $12,700 raised.

“It helped a lot. We didn’t have anything,” Amanda said.

For Amanda, watching their home burn down was one of the hardest things she’s ever been through, she said.

Louie had one word for it: “surreal.”

After such a loss, preserving the barn - a prominent piece of family history - is even more important.

The barn was built in 1943 by Louie’s great-grandfather and namesake, Louis Nigg, whose family homesteaded in 1910. Amanda put in the major work, researching and filing paperwork to have the barn listed on the historic register. Now they’re hoping the designation can help secure grant funding that will go toward preserving it for another century to come.

Re-roofing is the first task on the list. The old wooden shingles go flying in every strong wind. Installing a tin roof at $50,000 would be the cheap option, but they want to use shingles to maintain the historic character.

The current barn is the third structure on the site. Louis Nigg built his first barn in 1941, but it burned down. The second went up on the same foundation in 1942, but high winds took the roof off. For the final version, the high Gothic arch was shorted by 3 feet. Materials from the 1942 barn were used for the structure that stands today.

The N was added by Louie’s dad, Lynn, who died of brain cancer 10 years ago. The family last painted the barn before his funeral.

The barn isn’t used for much today. It was shelter for sick calves in Louie’s youth. He remembers playing in the hay loft with cousins, swinging on ropes into a 10-foot deep pile of hay. Amanda hopes to get their boys into 4-H and the barn can once again house livestock.

“It needs a lot of (work) to last another 100 years,” Louie said.

Amanda’s business is another big change for the Nigg family. Her job was selling supplemental insurance, but with most of her business coming from face-to-face meetings, work ended with the pandemic. That’s when she began to turn her fitness hobby into a career.

Amanda tried cross-fit workouts in 2017 and loved it right away. As at-home workouts gained popularity during the pandemic, Amanda took to social media, where “Farm Fit Momma” took off.

“I wouldn’t be doing this without COVID or the house fire,” she said.

She posted workouts people could do with things they had around the house – or farm. As Louie prepared for planting this spring, Amanda used his stacks of seed bags for a workout. People loved it. It got a lot of traction on her social channels.

Her first clients started their six-week course in February, getting access to Amanda’s short, high-intensity workouts, weight training and nutrition advice. She also talks about mental health and how exercising can be a great mood booster.

She found working out was a way to deal with stress and uncertainly – something everyone, especially the Niggs, experienced in the last year.

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.

