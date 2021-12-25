 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions
A Christmas card from days of old
featured
Yesteryear

A Christmas card from days of old

Yesteryear Christmas

These six young children are eagerly awaiting Santa’s visit. This ca. 1895-1910 tree is decorated with glass ornaments and garlands as well as paper and cloth ornaments. 

 South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum photo

Merry Christmas! These six young children are eagerly awaiting Santa’s visit. This ca. 1895-1910 tree is decorated with glass ornaments and garlands as well as paper and cloth ornaments. The photo is part of the collection of the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum.

If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.

To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.

Tags

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News