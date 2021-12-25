A Christmas card from days of old

Merry Christmas! These six young children are eagerly awaiting Santa’s visit. This ca. 1895-1910 tree is decorated with glass ornaments and garlands as well as paper and cloth ornaments. The photo is part of the collection of the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum.
