A flashback to even colder times

Two locomotives in the snow at Lemmon, S.D., unknown date. This photograph is in the scrapbook of Daphne Chapman Serles, a graduate of SDSU. Daphne kept photographs from her years as a student at South Dakota State College, pictures of her family and places she had visited. They all date from around 1915-1930.
