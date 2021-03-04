 Skip to main content
A flashback to even colder times
top story
Yesteryear

A flashback to even colder times

Snowy locomotives

Two locomotives in the snow at Lemmon, S.D., are seen on an unknown date. 

 Submitted photo from Daphne Chapman Serles

Two locomotives in the snow at Lemmon, S.D., unknown date. This photograph is in the scrapbook of Daphne Chapman Serles, a graduate of SDSU. Daphne kept photographs from her years as a student at South Dakota State College, pictures of her family and places she had visited. They all date from around 1915-1930.

If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jager.robinson@lee.net.

To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.

