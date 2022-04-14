 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
Yesteryear

A hopping good time

Sack races

 Photo courtesy of Brett Selland

Children participate in sack races at Scotts Brothers Park near Storla, South Dakota. This photo comes courtesy of Brett Selland, who is working to preserve the history of Storla Lutheran Church.

If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.

To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor

