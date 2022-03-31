A little dairy education at Little I

Girls milk a cow at a Little International activity in this February 1961 photo from the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum.
Little International, known as “Little I” is a two-day agricultural exposition for FFA, 4-H and collegiate students at South Dakota State University. The exposition is an opportunity for students to improve their showmanship and judging skills, showcase the work they have been doing, network, and learn new things. Along the way are fun activities they can participate in. This year’s event, the 99th annual, is set for April 1-2.
