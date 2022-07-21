A new way to hay

Five New Way Harvesters make their way through a wheat field in McLaughlin, S.D., in this 1940s photo from the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum.
People are also reading…
If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.
To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.