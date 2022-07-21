 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Yesteryear

A new way to hay

Hay harvesters

Five New Way Harvesters make their way through a wheat field in McLaughlin, S.D., in this 1940s photo.

 South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum photo

Five New Way Harvesters make their way through a wheat field in McLaughlin, S.D., in this 1940s photo from the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum.

People are also reading…

If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.

To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best of Baxter

The best of Baxter

A few readers shared their favorite Baxter Black writings ahead of his passing last month.

Obituary: Baxter Ashby Black

Obituary: Baxter Ashby Black

On June 10, 2022 Baxter Ashby Black, large animal veterinarian, cowboy poet and philosopher, husband, father and papa rode his old horse on ho…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News