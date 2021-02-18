A place of significant history

Even though the photograph was taken around 1935, if you attended South Dakota State University this building might look familiar. It is the Livestock Pavilion. This building originally housed the animal show arena and meats laboratory. Animal science and meats classes were taught here, as well as hosting Little I and FFA activities until the late 1970s when the Animal Science Complex was built. The Livestock Pavilion now houses the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum.
If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O. Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jager.robinson@lee.net.