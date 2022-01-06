A snowy scene

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This peaceful snowy street scene was photographed in Brookings, South Dakota in 1923. It appears that the sidewalk has been plowed once, but new snow is falling. The photo is from the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum.

If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.

To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.

