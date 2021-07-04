A vacation in the Hills

The Bill and Bertha Koch and John and Eunice Rickert families camp in the Black Hills in 1927. Bertha and John were siblings from Richland, Neb. Pictured in the foreground is Alvin Rickert, 2. In the background is his sister, Virginia, 7, their dad, John, and mom Eunice is seated at the picnic table. Bill Koch is seated on the bumper of the car at right, and his wife took the photo. The car at left is an Essex. This photo was submitted by Alvin Rickert.
