A vacation in the Hills
A vacation in the Hills

The Bill and Bertha Koch and John and Eunice Rickert families camp in the Black Hills in 1927. Bertha and John were siblings from Richland, Neb. Pictured in the foreground is Alvin Rickert, 2. In the background is his sister, Virginia, 7, their dad, John, and mom Eunice is seated at the picnic table. Bill Koch is seated on the bumper of the car at right, and his wife took the photo. The car at left is an Essex. This photo was submitted by Alvin Rickert.

If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jager.robinson@lee.net.

To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.

