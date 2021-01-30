Adventures of a foolhardy farm boy

As a boy when I’d do some foolhardy thing that was particularly hard to explain, my dad would let out a deep sigh and mutter, “I swear I don’t have a clue what gets into that kid.’’

Don’t think I felt special for having stumped the old man. I’d heard him say the same thing about my big brother, although by the time I started pulling really inexplicable stunts around the home place, my brother was old enough that he didn’t do as many of those things. Or maybe he just wised up and didn’t get caught. I grew up unwise, you might say. And I heard a lot of sighing and muttering from my dad as a result.

Like what kind of foolhardy things? Well, wait. I use the word foolhardy, but the dictionary says it means “adventurous, daredevil, daring, rash, reckless and venturesome.’’ Those sound awfully positive for the goofy stuff I did. Foolish, unthinking or ill-advised might be better.

That’s because I did things like wading across the (supposedly) shallow end of the stock dam in three-buckle overshoes without considering that I might be stepping into four- or five-buckle water. That’s foolish, right? That’s ill-advised? It’s also hard to explain when I tell you I did it more than once. I think that might have been the part that really set my dad to muttering. I didn’t hear him say this, but I know he must have at least thought it: “So I’m raising a kid who not only wades into water higher than his overshoes but does it a second time? What was that about? Trying to see if he’d just imagined the first time?’’ In my defense, the second time I was convinced I’d picked a shallower path. Wrong, but convinced.