Adventures of a foolhardy farm boy

As a boy when I’d do some foolhardy thing that was particularly hard to explain, my dad would let out a deep sigh and mutter, “I swear I don’t have a clue what gets into that kid.’’
Don’t think I felt special for having stumped the old man. I’d heard him say the same thing about my big brother, although by the time I started pulling really inexplicable stunts around the home place, my brother was old enough that he didn’t do as many of those things. Or maybe he just wised up and didn’t get caught. I grew up unwise, you might say. And I heard a lot of sighing and muttering from my dad as a result.
Like what kind of foolhardy things? Well, wait. I use the word foolhardy, but the dictionary says it means “adventurous, daredevil, daring, rash, reckless and venturesome.’’ Those sound awfully positive for the goofy stuff I did. Foolish, unthinking or ill-advised might be better.
That’s because I did things like wading across the (supposedly) shallow end of the stock dam in three-buckle overshoes without considering that I might be stepping into four- or five-buckle water. That’s foolish, right? That’s ill-advised? It’s also hard to explain when I tell you I did it more than once. I think that might have been the part that really set my dad to muttering. I didn’t hear him say this, but I know he must have at least thought it: “So I’m raising a kid who not only wades into water higher than his overshoes but does it a second time? What was that about? Trying to see if he’d just imagined the first time?’’ In my defense, the second time I was convinced I’d picked a shallower path. Wrong, but convinced.
Or the time I got a new bow with half a dozen so-called hunting arrows. That’s what they called them at the store. For reasons that aren’t easy to explain, after I’d practiced a few times shooting arrows into a piece of plywood I leaned against the north wall of the granary, I climbed to the hay loft in the barn and set about bagging one of the pigeons that strutted and cooed up in the cupola. Had I given it much thought, I’d have recognized that I couldn’t hit a pigeon from that distance. But, no, not me. I fired away. The arrow embedded itself in the metal of the cupola, clanging, making the birds nervous but doing no damage.
You might think this strange, but after I studied that arrow sticking in the metal a while, I fired another one up there. There’s a poem something like, “I shot an arrow into the air, it fell to earth I knew not where.” That was me. Twice. In my defense, aw, who am I kidding, there was no defense for that one.
In my teen years, I found what I thought was a good defense when my dad wondered why I’d driven halfway through that huge puddle of rain in the section line or partway across a lakebed that should have been dry by that time of year but wasn’t. I’d say, “I was sure I could make it.” No, he didn’t buy it, but I felt a little justified, anyway.
Maybe the thing I did in my young life that most perplexed my dad was the time in first grade at Reliance when, instead of waiting on the playground after school for Dad to pick me and my siblings up for the ride home, I went with a friend to play in the lumberyard his father operated downtown. In my defense, it was only a few blocks. We were just going to take a look and then I’d high-tail it back to the schoolyard and wait for the ride home.
At the lumberyard, I discovered the huge building stacked with planks and boards and posts was a magical place. It was as cavernous as the hayloft in our barn, and it had two or three levels of lumber piled around. My pal and I got to playing hide-and-seek, crawling around on the stacks of wood. I lost track of time. That’s what I told my dad when he finally found me. Neither he nor the carload of kids who road with us were happy. The ride home was the most uncomfortable 20 minutes I’d experienced in my young life.
I never repeated that mistake. I made tons of others, but never that one again.
Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.