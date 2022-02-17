Casey Tibbs is often referred to as the Babe Ruth of rodeo. He was born on the family homestead about 50 miles north of Fort Pierre, S.D. At age 14 he began riding rodeos in South Dakota. During his career he won six world saddle bronc riding titles. He was known for wearing a purple neckerchief.
After his rodeo career he appeared in numerous movies. He also provided stunt work, and livestock wrangling for television and the movies.
In this 1950s-era photograph from the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum, Tibbs is riding Highlight during the Days of ’76 in Deadwood.
If you have Yesteryear photos to share, forward them to us at: jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061.
To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.