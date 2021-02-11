 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bringing seeds home
Yesteryear

Bringing seeds home

Yesteryear Hansen

Kyrgyz farmers are harrowing using camels to pull the harrows. This photograph was taken in 1897 in Kyrgyzstan during one of Professor N. E. Hansen’s trips abroad.  

 Submitted photo from the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum

This photograph was taken in 1897 in Kyrgyzstan during one of Professor N. E. Hansen’s trips abroad. Kyrgyzstan is on the western Chinese border and north of Afghanistan and Pakistan. Professor N. E. Hansen, USDA Plant Explorer and SDSU professor of horticulture, traveled the world looking for hardy plants that he could adapt for the Northern Great Plains. Here the Kyrgyz farmers are harrowing using camels to pull the harrows.

If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jager.robinson@lee.net.

To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.

Tags

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Wandering thoughts while snowshoeing
Rural Life

Wandering thoughts while snowshoeing

"I have talked myself into embracing winter, and one of the things I like about solitary snowshoeing is that I can enjoy brisk air, blue skies and a pristine landscape while letting my mind wander."

+6
Country church rings in a milestone
Rural Churches

Country church rings in a milestone

  • Updated
  • 4 min to read

Instead of a grand celebration for its 150th anniversary, Lake Campbell Lutheran Church near Volga, South Dakota, commemorated the milestone by ringing the church bell 150 times on June 13, the date in 1870 when the church was founded.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News