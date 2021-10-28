 Skip to main content
Cherries for jam
Yesteryear

This group has harvested many bushels of sand cherries. The photograph was taken in Watertown, South Dakota around 1925. Sand cherries are a hybrid species of prune and cherry. They have a strong taste and can be made into jam or preserves.

 Submitted photo from the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum

If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.

To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.

