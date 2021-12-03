Christmas is the (bath) bomb

When Brittany Sopko had her first child seven years ago, she started to pay attention to the ingredients in her health and beauty products.

She didn’t like what she saw.

The products were full of sulfates, artificial fragrance and parabens.

“A lot of the chemicals that they’re passing off as safe really made me not want to put that on my baby,” she said.

The trouble was, higher quality products were also a lot more expensive.

“I couldn’t afford the high quality stuff so need to find something that is quality but still affordable for my family and other families,” she said.

So Sopko came up with her own solution.

Literally.

She began to make her own products. Sopko started with bath bombs made from all natural ingredients which she sold at a Sioux Falls retailer, Elegant Mommy.

“It really took off from there,” she said.

With her bath bombs selling well, Sopko took a leap and opened her own shop, Juniper Apothecary. She first had a small store in the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. Then, in 2018, she moved to her permanent location at the 8th and Railroad shopping center near downtown Sioux Falls.

“I didn’t have a whole product line when I opened,” she said. She first opened primarily selling bath bombs. She has since increased her product offerings

Business, she said, has been booming. Sopko said she’s had a 50% increase in sales over the last year.

It’s not surprising. With COVID-19 disrupting global supply chains, local retailers are seeing a boom in business as consumers have begun paying closer attention to where their products come from along with the ingredients in them.