Christmas is the (bath) bomb

When Brittany Sopko had her first child seven years ago, she started to pay attention to the ingredients in her health and beauty products.
She didn’t like what she saw.
The products were full of sulfates, artificial fragrance and parabens.
“A lot of the chemicals that they’re passing off as safe really made me not want to put that on my baby,” she said.
The trouble was, higher quality products were also a lot more expensive.
“I couldn’t afford the high quality stuff so need to find something that is quality but still affordable for my family and other families,” she said.
So Sopko came up with her own solution.
Literally.
She began to make her own products. Sopko started with bath bombs made from all natural ingredients which she sold at a Sioux Falls retailer, Elegant Mommy.
“It really took off from there,” she said.
With her bath bombs selling well, Sopko took a leap and opened her own shop, Juniper Apothecary. She first had a small store in the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. Then, in 2018, she moved to her permanent location at the 8th and Railroad shopping center near downtown Sioux Falls.
“I didn’t have a whole product line when I opened,” she said. She first opened primarily selling bath bombs. She has since increased her product offerings
Business, she said, has been booming. Sopko said she’s had a 50% increase in sales over the last year.
It’s not surprising. With COVID-19 disrupting global supply chains, local retailers are seeing a boom in business as consumers have begun paying closer attention to where their products come from along with the ingredients in them.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce states that one of the pivotal shifts in spending habits since COVID-19 is a drift toward local shopping and a move away from malls, with 75% of consumers planning to shop more locally over the next year.
Sopko said her most popular product is the magnesium-based Miracle Muscles cream made from herbs and an essential oil blend. “It helps with pain relief, joint pain and restless legs at night,” she said.
Other popular products include whipped soap. Sopko said it has a whipped cream-like consistency.
“You just use a little bit on a loofa. It lathers up really, really nice and leaves your skin super soft afterwards,” she said.
Juniper Apothecary’s body butter, which is like an oil based lotion, is one of Sopko’s other best sellers.
Throughout the holiday season, Sopko is offering holiday gift packs that range in price from $10 to $50. She’s also created some holiday bath bombs in the shape of snowmen and penguins that are fun gift ideas for kids.
She has been busy creating the holiday-scented products, but said that she often changes out the promoted scents from season to season.
Creating a diverse line of products keeps Sopko on her toes, but quality and transparency continues to be of the utmost importance. All the ingredients she uses in her products are clearly displayed on a shelf in her work area just behind the counter. She also takes the time to put a list of every product’s ingredients on her website.
Sopko originally started creating her products for her own family, but even with a retail store, her family is still part of the business. Her children can be seen milling around in the backroom or behind the counter.
Sopko said that before she opened the business she knew that it would be important for them to be able to be there with her, not only because it allows her to spend more time with them but also believes they benefit from seeing their mom hard at work.
“Now that we’re busier there have been some challenges, but we’re figuring it out,” she said.
Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.