Coconut oil plus milk of magnesia for rosacea

Question: I just stumbled upon your article regarding milk of magnesia for rosacea. I am 54 and have had rosacea since I was 48. I found that rosacea definitely responds well to MoM, but I don’t like the feeling of tightness on my face as the MoM dries. Plus, the flaking residue can be annoying to dab off.

I have found an easy workaround: I noticed that virgin coconut oil also reduces redness, but it can be greasy. Instead, I tried combining the two, one part MoM with two parts coconut oil. This seems to be a very effective rosacea treatment that doesn’t leave my skin feeling tight. My skin looks great. Hope you find this tip useful!

Answer: Dermatologists haven’t determined the exact cause of rosacea, which makes the face red and bumpy. They suspect, however, that this inflammatory skin condition may be caused by an immune reaction to Demodex mites that live on the skin (Dermatology and Therapy, December 2020). We don’t know how MoM affects mites, but it might discourage them.

We appreciate the idea of coconut oil to keep milk of magnesia from flaking. Coconut oil also has antimicrobial properties that could be helpful (Journal of the Indian Society of Pedodontics and Preventive Dentistry, July-September 2019).

•••

Question: At least half of the people who wear face masks do so improperly, with their noses exposed, which is the same as not wearing a mask. Thick beards also impair mask function. How can people use masks more effectively?