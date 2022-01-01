Cough medicine creates dangerous interaction

Question: I experienced serotonin syndrome once, even though I used a drug interaction checker. Unfortunately, it was hard to use. As a result, I had a scary experience.

Being a wary person, I went to an online interaction checker and typed in “Prozac.” When it told me that it found no drug interactions, I typed in “fluoxetine.” Again, nothing.

So, I, a Prozac patient, went ahead and took my cough medicine. Before long, I was frazzled, agitated, trembling and saying things that made no sense. Luckily, this subsided after a few hours.

Suspecting an interaction, I went back to that interaction checker and typed in “fluoxetine dextromethorphan.” Presto! I saw that this combination could have sent me to the hospital. Why isn’t this better known?

Answer: Many antidepressants, including fluoxetine (Prozac), paroxetine (Paxil) and sertraline (Zoloft), can interact with cold medicines containing the cough suppressant dextromethorphan (DM) or the antihistamine chlorpheniramine (British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, December 2010). This potential interaction is not widely recognized.

The resultant serotonin syndrome can be life-threatening. Symptoms may include confusion, agitation, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, rapid heart rate, muscle spasms, fever, overactive reflexes, hallucinations and rapid changes in blood pressure.

Investigators found that nearly 8% of the patients in an intensive care unit met criteria for serotonin syndrome, though none of them had been diagnosed (Journal of Critical Care, June 2021). Most of these patients had taken at least two serotonergic drugs, including ondansetron (Zofran), tramadol (Ultram), dextromethorphan or chlorpheniramine.