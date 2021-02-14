Country couple works around COVID to tie the knot

Tara and Matthew sent invitations in batches, starting with immediate family, and adding guests as they had a better idea of the numbers. Both the ceremony and the reception were held at the capacious Clear Lake Community Center, which can hold about 500 people, Tara said.

“Our smaller (number) of guests were able to space out appropriately,” she added.

They also were diligent about food safety. Catering staff wore masks and gloves, and they dished up plates for guests. At the dessert tables, guests selected from among cookies and bars individually wrapped in clear plastic.

Tara and Matthew found a way to include friends and family who didn’t attend in person.

“One of the blessings during this was that we had a very tech-savvy DJ for our wedding, and he was able to Zoom the entire ceremony for many of our guests that did not feel comfortable attending,” Tara said. “My husband and I were relieved to know that these people -- who are so special to us -- could still watch it live. I know it made them feel better about their decision because it felt like they were right there with us.

“The biggest blessing of all is that all our guests remained healthy and no one got COVID from our wedding.”

Poore: Love is ageless despite pandemic "Last month I was talking with Ellyse about her COVID-era wedding. It struck me that one woman (fresh out of college) and another (whose degree is packed in a dusty box somewhere) were approaching weddings from differing ends of the age spectrum. Both of us, however, planned our nuptials in unfamiliar pandemic terrain."

Tara grew up on a beef and grain farm near Clear Lake, and Matthew grew up on a sheep farm at Salem, S.D. Tara is a dispatcher for Harms Oil Co. in Brookings and Matthew is a dispatcher for Agwrx in Watertown. They have settled into married life at Aurora, S.D.

Indeed, a COVID-era wedding is not something one easily forgets.