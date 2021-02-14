 Skip to main content
Country couple works around COVID to tie the knot
Fork on the Prairie Road

Country couple works around COVID to tie the knot

Nelson wedding

Tara and Matt Nelson were married in August 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Submitted photo

Tri-State Neighbor columnist

Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.

I aimed to include another story when I wrote about COVID-era weddings last month, but there wasn’t enough time and space. With Feb. 14 almost here, it’s a good time to tell you about another pair of Valentines who adjusted their plans so they could tie the knot during the pandemic.

“All I can say is that 2020 will sure be one for the record books,” Tara Nelson told me. “I found wedding planning in the middle of all this was even more stressful than I ever imagined it to be. The constant changes in requirements from venues and vendors kept my family and I on our toes constantly.”

Tara Krause and Matthew Nelson got engaged during Matthew’s annual family camping-and-horseback-riding trip in Custer State Park in July 2019. They were married in Clear Lake, S.D., in early August 2020.

Fork on the Prairie Road

“I am your typical South Dakota small town farm girl who happens to be related to half of the county,” Tara said. “With the reduced building capacity size due to COVID regulations, it made the stress of trying to invite all our family and friends, while not offending someone, even more difficult.”

Tara and Matthew sent invitations in batches, starting with immediate family, and adding guests as they had a better idea of the numbers. Both the ceremony and the reception were held at the capacious Clear Lake Community Center, which can hold about 500 people, Tara said.

“Our smaller (number) of guests were able to space out appropriately,” she added.

They also were diligent about food safety. Catering staff wore masks and gloves, and they dished up plates for guests. At the dessert tables, guests selected from among cookies and bars individually wrapped in clear plastic.

Tara and Matthew found a way to include friends and family who didn’t attend in person.

“One of the blessings during this was that we had a very tech-savvy DJ for our wedding, and he was able to Zoom the entire ceremony for many of our guests that did not feel comfortable attending,” Tara said. “My husband and I were relieved to know that these people -- who are so special to us -- could still watch it live. I know it made them feel better about their decision because it felt like they were right there with us.

“The biggest blessing of all is that all our guests remained healthy and no one got COVID from our wedding.”

Poore: Love is ageless despite pandemic

Poore: Love is ageless despite pandemic

"Last month I was talking with Ellyse about her COVID-era wedding. It struck me that one woman (fresh out of college) and another (whose degree is packed in a dusty box somewhere) were approaching weddings from differing ends of the age spectrum. Both of us, however, planned our nuptials in unfamiliar pandemic terrain."

Tara grew up on a beef and grain farm near Clear Lake, and Matthew grew up on a sheep farm at Salem, S.D. Tara is a dispatcher for Harms Oil Co. in Brookings and Matthew is a dispatcher for Agwrx in Watertown. They have settled into married life at Aurora, S.D.

Indeed, a COVID-era wedding is not something one easily forgets.

“At the end of that day, the most important thing was that I was able to marry my best friend and we were able to start the next chapter of our lives together,” Tara said. “We all learn to conform and roll with the punches.

“What interesting stories we will have to share with our future family someday! I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls. 

What is love?

I asked friends on social media to share insights about enduring love, not just in a marriage, but in any generational relationship. Here are their stories and responses:

From Eileen: I grew up in a small farmhouse and the bedrooms were close to each other. Love is hearing your parents in their bedroom at night, praying together -- and part of their prayers is for their children. Of course, I was old enough to understand what they were saying but too young to appreciate the best thing they were doing for me, until I had my own children.

From Roger: True love means your significant other will go with you for a lutefisk supper (even when) she will not eat it! Sounds corny, but to me, that’s true love. It’s the little things that mean the most.

From Sarah: Love is when he walks in the door after working all day himself and sees that you need help. That could be taking over the kids, taking over homework, finishing a chore or even picking up the phone to call the pizza man for dinner. Love is just being able to recognize that.

From Jason: Shannon knows I like to have my head scratched, so she’ll just absentmindedly do it while we are watching TV. Love is the little things, like remembering that I don’t like mayonnaise, or picking up something extra at the grocery store that she knows I like.

From Mary: Love is when someone randomly shovels your patio after a snowfall. Love is when they take an extra turn taking the dogs out to potty in freezing weather. Love is showing up for others, even during trying times. At times love is quiet or silent to our ears, but loud to our soul.

From Karin: Michael does (chores) even when he’s sick and I’m not empathetic. When I get sick, I’m useless, and he cooks for me. He takes way better care of me than I of him!

From Heather: Love is when your husband lets you use the nice TV to do yoga before bed, instead of watching the end of the superhero movie he’s been watching. And love is helping repaint the bathroom three times, just to get the right color!

From Diane: When my husband and I were first married we took a fishing trip at Yellowstone Park. My brother-in-law towed Donovan and me in our canoe with his canoe, using a rope and an outboard engine. Since the second adjoining lake didn’t allow motor-powered boats, we hid the engine and took two canoes upstream into the next lake.

Don and his brother loved the outdoors and were experienced in recreating in it. I was not. Don and I were paddling across Shoshone Lake (which was deep) when I leaned too far in the canoe, toppled over, and splashed into the lake. I don’t know how Donovan did it, but he managed to keep the canoe upright while he leaned over, pulled me up with one arm, and plunked me back down in the canoe.

Don gave me no lectures about keeping my balance in a canoe or possibly drowning us both. Perhaps he would have done the same thing for anyone, but I felt he loved me to possibly risk his own life to save mine.

Tri-State Neighbor columnist

Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.

