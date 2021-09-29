Downton Pork Showdown highlights pork in Sioux Falls

As pork month comes about, Glenn Muller of the South Dakota Pork Producers Council said that they are excited to get back to a normal year of showcasing what pork has to offer.

Over the last month in Sioux Falls, SDPPC, as well as various restaurants in the downtown area and Smithfield, have worked to put on the Downtown Pork Showdown. The first of the major pork events for 2021, this showdown has been running since Aug. 6 highlighting what pork dishes restaurants could come up with.

“This is more geared to those daily menus restaurants have,” Muller said.

On Oct. 5, a winner will be declared for the showdown and the best pork dish will be announced from the 16 restaurants participating. Dishes ranged from pork roulade to pork ramen with the only qualification being it had to feature pork.

On the other side of the state, Muller said he is pleased that Taste of Elegance will make a return in Rapid City after taking 2020 off due to the pandemic. On Oct. 24 various chefs will come together in the Dakota Ballroom of the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn to feature pork creations.

“We’re trying to provide a safe environment at all of our programs and get back to the ‘new normal,’” Muller said.

On the social media side of their programing, SDPPC in conjunction with the national pork producers association will be working on various media campaigns highlighting pork, and for SDPPC, specifically pork producers in the state.

The “real pork” initiative by the national association will be their main focus as they work to remind consumers of the importance of a balanced diet - including pork protein.