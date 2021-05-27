Feeding the world one farm at a time

Between 1900-1918, high prices and demand for food to feed Europeans recovering from WWI made for prosperous years for American farmers. This Dell Rapids farm, around 1918 had five barns, a large house, and a windmill. The field has been cut and shocked.
