Feeding the world one farm at a time
Feeding the world one farm at a time

Between 1900-1918, high prices and demand for food to feed Europeans recovering from WWI made for prosperous years for American farmers. This Dell Rapids farm, around 1918 had five barns, a large house, and a windmill. The field has been cut and shocked. 

If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jager.robinson@lee.net.

To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.

