The Clay County Fair may be canceled this year, but you don't have to go without your fair food favorites.
Each week in August, the fairgrounds in Spencer, Iowa, is hosting Take Out Tuesdays, which benefit non-profit groups in the area.
· Tuesday, Aug. 4 beneifts Hy-Noon Kiwanis scholarships
· Aug. 11 benefits the Spencer Jaycees Tree of Joy
· Aug. 18 benefits Daybreaker Kiwanis scholarships, bike helmet mission and Upper Des Moines.
Vendors will be open from 4-7 p.m. each Tuesday. Menu details can be found by following the Clay County Fair’s social media or the fair’s website (www.claycountyfair.com).
“From the moment the Fair was postponed, we knew our local non-profits would be hurting,” said Fair & Events Center CEO Jeremy Parsons. “We reached out to all of our non-profits with this opportunity to help them fulfill their mission in this strange time. While we are announcing our first three ‘Take Out Tuesdays’ now, we hope to expand this and other food opportunities through September.”
Another event, Fair Food To Go will be held Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8. Fair food enthusiasts will be able to park, walk up, and order a variety of deep-fried and on-a-stick favorites including mini donuts, smoothies, corn dogs, tenderloins, deep fried pickles, turkey legs, waffles on a stick, shaved ice, tater ribbon fries, and more.
Fair Food To Go will be open both days from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission for these events is free. Use the north entrance off West 18th St. to enter the grounds for each event.
These events are meant to be “to go” or carry out events. Restrooms and seating will not be available. Social distancing guidelines will apply.
“We look forward to welcoming our fair food fans for these great events through August,” said Parsons. “A portion of the proceeds from both events will go to support the operations of the Fair & Events Center in a year when the postponement of the Fair leaves us without 75% of our revenue to maintain the fairgrounds and prepare for next year’s fair.”