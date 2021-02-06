Getting through the winter with clean shoes and lamps

Paula Vogelgesang Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands. Follow Paula Vogelgesang Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As January comes to a close, readers across the Midwest have shared helpful hints for tips and tricks in the snow. Here is one from Iowa:

“When the children are headed outside, take a minute and slip a bread bag over each one of their shoes before they put on the overshoes. The shoes will easily slip into the overshoes and stay clean for wearing in the school room. And, the overshoes will stay dry on the inside because of the plastic bag.”

•••

When the child comes back from class, a reader from Wisconsin has a nifty idea for displaying the artwork from a hard day at school:

“Most children of kindergarten and a year or two older love to show off their school artwork and maybe some good papers as well. My friend has come up with the neatest idea to display all of this stuff.

“She took a simple cotton clothesline and strung it along the railing to their upstairs, put some colored plastic clothespins a few feet apart and lets her girls hang up their pictures they draw at school and at home for display. As they draw new ones, they take the old ones down so there is always something new to look at.”

•••

When the kids are getting bigger, a reader from Connecticut figured out a neat trick to save money:

“My boys are growing like weeds and I have discovered that the blankets on their beds are simply too short.

“A neighbor gave me a really cheap solution to the problem. She said to take an old sheet and cut about 3 feet off and sew it on the end of the blanket. It tucks under the mattress and can’t be seen under the spread. The boys can keep their feet covered up and warm and I didn’t have to spend a small fortune buying new bigger blankets!”