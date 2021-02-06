Getting through the winter with clean shoes and lamps

As January comes to a close, readers across the Midwest have shared helpful hints for tips and tricks in the snow. Here is one from Iowa:
“When the children are headed outside, take a minute and slip a bread bag over each one of their shoes before they put on the overshoes. The shoes will easily slip into the overshoes and stay clean for wearing in the school room. And, the overshoes will stay dry on the inside because of the plastic bag.”
•••
When the child comes back from class, a reader from Wisconsin has a nifty idea for displaying the artwork from a hard day at school:
“Most children of kindergarten and a year or two older love to show off their school artwork and maybe some good papers as well. My friend has come up with the neatest idea to display all of this stuff.
“She took a simple cotton clothesline and strung it along the railing to their upstairs, put some colored plastic clothespins a few feet apart and lets her girls hang up their pictures they draw at school and at home for display. As they draw new ones, they take the old ones down so there is always something new to look at.”
•••
When the kids are getting bigger, a reader from Connecticut figured out a neat trick to save money:
“My boys are growing like weeds and I have discovered that the blankets on their beds are simply too short.
“A neighbor gave me a really cheap solution to the problem. She said to take an old sheet and cut about 3 feet off and sew it on the end of the blanket. It tucks under the mattress and can’t be seen under the spread. The boys can keep their feet covered up and warm and I didn’t have to spend a small fortune buying new bigger blankets!”
•••
Speaking of warm, a reader from Wyoming shared a safety tip about fireplaces:
“If your fireplace tends to soot up, try putting some salt on the logs and then take a rag dipped in white vinegar and wipe off the soot while it’s still fresh.”
•••
One aspect of the house that gets overlooked are the shades. Whether they be the window shades, lamp shades or any other shade. A reader from Wyoming had an idea:
“We can stay inside long enough to check out some places that could use a little tender, love and care. Like dusty lamp shades. I was told by a friend to use a baby’s hairbrush to clean between the pleats. It works!”
•••
And finally, a reader from Pennsylvania simply wanted to remind readers to put ice cubes down the garbage disposal to sharpen the blades.
If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518.
