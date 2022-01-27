 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gift cow
top story
Yesteryear

Gift cow

Milk cow 1939

The mother of Verlena Mehlhaff stands next to her prize cow in Campbell County, S.D. It was a wedding gift in 1939.

 Submitted photo from Verlena Mehlhaff of Eureka, S.D.

This photo came from reader Verlena Mehlhaff of Eureka, S.D. Her mother in the photo married her dad, Art, in March 1939. Her wedding gift was the cow, which she loved, and it provided milk for the family in Campbell County, S.D.

The machine in the photo is a horse-drawn hay rake, which was used to make hay feed for the cows. The hay stack was loose hay put up by hand. Horses hauled it to the piles long before bales or tractors.

Thank you, Verlena, for sharing your photo!

If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor

Tags

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A church built on memories
Rural Churches

A church built on memories

  • Updated

Sitting around a table with coffee and donuts in the church basement, lifelong members and church officers shared some of the most memorable times from growing up in the church.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News