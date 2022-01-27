This photo came from reader Verlena Mehlhaff of Eureka, S.D. Her mother in the photo married her dad, Art, in March 1939. Her wedding gift was the cow, which she loved, and it provided milk for the family in Campbell County, S.D.

The machine in the photo is a horse-drawn hay rake, which was used to make hay feed for the cows. The hay stack was loose hay put up by hand. Horses hauled it to the piles long before bales or tractors.

Thank you, Verlena, for sharing your photo!

