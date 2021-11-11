Home improvements

 Skip to main content
Two young women homesteaders show off their house to friends and family back home around 1910, probably in Meade County, South Dakota.

 South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum photo

Two young women homesteaders show off their house to friends and family back home. The one-room wood and tarpaper house is insulated with a bank of sod blocks. The picture from the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum was taken around 1910, probably in Meade County, South Dakota.

If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.

To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.

