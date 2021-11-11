Home improvements

Two young women homesteaders show off their house to friends and family back home. The one-room wood and tarpaper house is insulated with a bank of sod blocks. The picture from the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum was taken around 1910, probably in Meade County, South Dakota.
