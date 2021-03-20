How to save both the sinks and the soap scraps

Paula Vogelgesang Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands. Follow Paula Vogelgesang Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For those with a newly acquired older home, read this blurb from a Minnesota reader before replacing the old sinks:

“I found that the badly stained sinks in the kitchen and bathrooms had me stumped. No matter what I used, very little of the stains came off. I think it was years and years of soap and grease and the finish wasn’t all that great to begin with.

“A friend came over to check out the house and gave me a fairly simple solution. She said to buy a scouring powder cleaner with bleach already in it and make it into a thick paste. We put some in a dish and added water a little at a time, and then we smeared it all over the stains and let it sit all night.

“The next day, she took one of those plastic scrubbers and went over the smears and all the stains came out. Now I don’t have to think about trying to replace those sinks for several years.”

•••

For those with soap scraps laying around, another reader from Minnesota has you covered:

“We all accumulate those little tag ends and scraps of hand soap.

“Take your soap scraps, cut them with a pairing knife so they fit the neck of an empty soap bottle and drop them in. Then add some warm water and let it sit for awhile. Guess what! It turns into liquid soap that the kids use to wash their hands.

“Just add either water or soap, depending on how the liquid acts and you won’t waste a penny by tossing out the soap scraps.”

Paula edits the monthly newsletter, "PennyWise," from her family's diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota's Badlands.

