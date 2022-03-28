How will Ukraine’s farms fare?

Media images show suffering and devastation in cities, but they offer no clear view of what’s happening on Ukraine’s vast acres of farmland after weeks under Russian siege.
“It’s hard to judge, from this distance, what really is going on in the rural areas” of Ukraine as a result of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion, said Peter Kovacs, SDSU assistant professor for precision ag cropping systems.
What SDSU experts do know is that Ukraine’s winter wheat and rapeseed crops have emerged. They also know that unless farmers have access to fertilizer and fuel, and are able to apply fertilizer and crop protection products to the fields, yield won’t be 100 percent of what it should be.
Besides, it’s time for spring planting in Ukraine, just as it is here.
Ukraine is comparable to this region in landscape and ag production, said Anthony Bly, soils field specialist with South Dakota State University Extension. That’s why, for nearly a decade, Bly has hosted tours for Ukrainian farmers eager to gain expertise from their American counterparts.
He and one of the leaders of the Ukrainian ag tours have become good friends, and Russia’s invasion has Bly worried for his colleague’s safety and for the future of the exchange program.
“I’m mad. I’m sad. I’m heartbroken. I’m disgusted,” Bly said. “I’m all of those things.”
Potential fuel, labor shortages
Kovacs, who grew up in Hungary, said he has seen reports that Ukraine’s rural areas are – thus far – less impacted by the war than cities. By this time, growers should have fertilizer on hand, along with seeds for the sunflower, corn, and barley crops. If they don’t, there are myriad logistics to consider, he said.
“Even if villages and rural areas are not impacted by the invasion, how can suppliers deliver inputs to the farms?” Kovacs asked. “How can agricultural equipment move … when we see images of military equipment using the roads?”
The military’s demand for fuel is another matter. “Is fuel going to be available to put in the tractors and the sprayers and the combines?” Bly asked. “It’s got to be chaos.”
Both Bly and Kovacs explained that Ukraine’s farms are huge by our standards – thousands and sometimes tens of thousands of acres in size.
Each farm employs several agronomists along with a planting boss and a harvest boss, all of whom supervise numerous employees, Bly said. The Ukrainian visitors who toured South Dakota and neighboring states were typically agronomists and equipment managers, he said.
Now, many of the ag workers might not be available to produce crops.
“Most of the men are likely being drafted, or having to defend the country,” Kovacs said. “Ukraine still uses tillage, and they need to do preparation to get the seedbed ready. The question is: Are there enough human resources to operate the farms?”
U.S. colleagues offer expertise
Bly developed a friendship with a Ukrainian guide while hosting farmers as part of a U.S. Agency for International Development program. Ukraine’s ag land encompasses wetter areas like Iowa, and drier areas like Pierre, Bly said. “That’s why they hung out here.”
Ukraine’s education system does not have Extension programs like that of land-grant universities in the United States, Kovacs said. USAID connected Ukrainian producers with U.S. ag specialists who could educate them while their country transitioned from collective farms to private enterprise.
Ukrainian producers “understand the need for efficiency,” Bly said. “They have modern technology, of course, but they are hungry for information about their soils and their natural resources.”
Bly’s friend, whom we are referring to as “R” out of caution for his safety, started as an interpreter for the USAID tours, then built his own business, setting up both crop and livestock exchanges for Americans to visit Ukraine and vice versa.
“He had hired a scheduler, and had people in Ukraine working for him, and was going to buy a van for his business,” Bly said. “He was working with people from all over the Midwest.”
During COVID, R hosted online webinars at which Bly was guest speaker. When travel restriction relaxed, R planned to host Bly in Ukraine.
Only a scientist would fly to Ukraine just to play in the dirt. “I was really excited to go see their soils,” Bly said. “A soil scientist wants to know why it’s a sandy soil, or why it’s a clay soil, because that really affects production. My area is soil health, and that’s the influence I could have on these farmers.”
The war halted those plans, and Bly worries that R will lose the business he built.
Ukraine’s land reform
Bly suspects it’s not a coincidence that Russia invaded shortly after Ukraine lifted a ban on private sales of agricultural land. That moratorium had left large farms to depend on land leases, restricting access to ag financing and discouraging investment in irrigation and drainage, according to the International Trade Administration.
“Since 2001, some 7 million farmland owners in Ukraine had been unable to use their property as collateral to purchase or lease machinery, buy quality seeds, store grain in silos, and invest in new technologies,” journalist Mark Raczkiewycz wrote in an August report for Radio Free Europe (rferl.org). The moratorium was “a huge disincentive to farming operations … discouraging investment and keeping Ukraine’s agricultural yields substantially lower than those in the European Union and the United States.”
The reform, which took effect in July, was expected to result in increased productivity and more wealth for Ukraine.
It’s ironic, Bly said, that Russia invaded on the brink of Ukraine’s rise in affluence. “The more you have, the more you can do - and that’s a threat to the other side of the fence.”
Earlier this month, Bly spoke over Zoom with R, who lives in Kyiv. “He and his family were safe; they had gone home to their parents’ in the western part, near Poland,” Bly said.
“I’ve never had a connection with anybody in a war-torn country before. I feel terribly helpless. I cannot imagine trying to farm in a country under siege.”
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.