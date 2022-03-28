How will Ukraine’s farms fare?

Media images show suffering and devastation in cities, but they offer no clear view of what’s happening on Ukraine’s vast acres of farmland after weeks under Russian siege.

“It’s hard to judge, from this distance, what really is going on in the rural areas” of Ukraine as a result of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion, said Peter Kovacs, SDSU assistant professor for precision ag cropping systems.

What SDSU experts do know is that Ukraine’s winter wheat and rapeseed crops have emerged. They also know that unless farmers have access to fertilizer and fuel, and are able to apply fertilizer and crop protection products to the fields, yield won’t be 100 percent of what it should be.

Besides, it’s time for spring planting in Ukraine, just as it is here.

Ukraine is comparable to this region in landscape and ag production, said Anthony Bly, soils field specialist with South Dakota State University Extension. That’s why, for nearly a decade, Bly has hosted tours for Ukrainian farmers eager to gain expertise from their American counterparts.

He and one of the leaders of the Ukrainian ag tours have become good friends, and Russia’s invasion has Bly worried for his colleague’s safety and for the future of the exchange program.

“I’m mad. I’m sad. I’m heartbroken. I’m disgusted,” Bly said. “I’m all of those things.”

Potential fuel, labor shortages

Kovacs, who grew up in Hungary, said he has seen reports that Ukraine’s rural areas are – thus far – less impacted by the war than cities. By this time, growers should have fertilizer on hand, along with seeds for the sunflower, corn, and barley crops. If they don’t, there are myriad logistics to consider, he said.