I caught spring fever in my greenhouse

On a fine 50-degree sunny day a few weeks ago, temptation overcame me. Spring is certainly weeks, most likely months, away. But my greenhouse was so pleasantly warm that I was hypnotized into first going through all my seeds and then foolishly planting cabbages, broccoli, Brussel sprouts and cauliflowers in my new little seed trays that I bought so my husband could give them to me for Valentine’s Day.

Every year it’s the same. By October, I’m thrilled to be out of the garden and shutting down the greenhouse. But by March, I’m chomping at the bit and common sense goes out the window. With plenty of winter days ahead, I’ll have lots of extra work and worry to keep my little green infants alive and hopefully healthy. I’ll have to haul my plant trays back and forth from the house to the greenhouse; there’ll be lightbulbs and even heat lamps to arrange under tarps and blankets, water to haul and snow to sweep off the roof panels. But, as I tell myself, what else is there to do in March?

I’m hoping that by the time my 24 little seedlings need to be transplanted and moved full time into the greenhouse, night-time temperatures will be holding at least in the mid-20s. Then a couple of frost blankets should be able to keep them above freezing. And according to the National Weather Service, by mid-March average temperatures in the Black Hills will be in the 40’s during the day and 20’s at night. But from years of experience, I know my specific location, next to a creek and at the end of a valley, means temperatures can easily be 10 degrees colder than those even a half mile away. So, yes, I must sadly admit I probably jumped the gun – but a little challenge never hurt anyone, right?