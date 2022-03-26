I caught spring fever in my greenhouse

On a fine 50-degree sunny day a few weeks ago, temptation overcame me. Spring is certainly weeks, most likely months, away. But my greenhouse was so pleasantly warm that I was hypnotized into first going through all my seeds and then foolishly planting cabbages, broccoli, Brussel sprouts and cauliflowers in my new little seed trays that I bought so my husband could give them to me for Valentine’s Day.
Every year it’s the same. By October, I’m thrilled to be out of the garden and shutting down the greenhouse. But by March, I’m chomping at the bit and common sense goes out the window. With plenty of winter days ahead, I’ll have lots of extra work and worry to keep my little green infants alive and hopefully healthy. I’ll have to haul my plant trays back and forth from the house to the greenhouse; there’ll be lightbulbs and even heat lamps to arrange under tarps and blankets, water to haul and snow to sweep off the roof panels. But, as I tell myself, what else is there to do in March?
I’m hoping that by the time my 24 little seedlings need to be transplanted and moved full time into the greenhouse, night-time temperatures will be holding at least in the mid-20s. Then a couple of frost blankets should be able to keep them above freezing. And according to the National Weather Service, by mid-March average temperatures in the Black Hills will be in the 40’s during the day and 20’s at night. But from years of experience, I know my specific location, next to a creek and at the end of a valley, means temperatures can easily be 10 degrees colder than those even a half mile away. So, yes, I must sadly admit I probably jumped the gun – but a little challenge never hurt anyone, right?
On that fine sunny day, I also began sprinkling the dirt in my big metal troughs with water so that it will slowly thaw over the next several weeks. As soon as it is soft and damp, I will plant some lettuces, spinach, radishes, chard and maybe a few surprises. Sometime in April, I should have some greenhouse greens to keep company with all my potted cool-weather transplants waiting for their final planting in the garden. By mid-April, I can plant my hot-weather seeds – tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplant and peppers and leave them in the greenhouse to grow. Some of these plants will be placed in large containers and stay in the greenhouse all season long, and others will live free out in the garden.
By May, I’ll start preparing small sections of my outdoor garden for the broccoli and other cole plants that hopefully survived my late winter bout of spring fever. I’ll put together some hoop houses and frost blankets and keep careful track of the weather. I’m sure there will still be a few good freezes all the way up to June, and possibly even mid-June. When Old Man Winter finally gives up the ghost, I’ll get my hot-weather transplants into the ground.
By May, daytime temperatures start climbing into the 60’s and even 70’s, and overheating becomes a problem. Once it quits freezing at night, I hook up my solar panels to the greenhouse fan which blows some of the hot air out. I also attach the automatic cylinders to three window vents so that they push open as the temperature increases. As summer heat arrives, shade clothes also come into play.
My greenhouse allows me to start harvesting at least a few fresh greens in April and keeps hot weather plants going into October. It also guarantees that at least part of my produce won’t be damaged by wind and hail. My greenhouse tomatoes, peppers, cukes and eggplants start ripening in June – at least a month ahead of any of their partners in the garden.
I love going into my greenhouse early in the morning to water, do a little plant grooming, skirmish with the bugs and nibble on whatever is ripe. When it’s still a little cool outside, the greenhouse is warm and bright. It’s the same in the usually cool evenings – a perfect end for a summer day.
Laura Tonkyn has spent 40 years becoming as self-sufficient as possible with her jack-of-all-trades husband, Art, on their eight-acre homestead in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has written/edited for a number of local/regional papers, including the Rapid City Journal and Faces Magazine. Reach her at laura.tonkyn@gmail.com.