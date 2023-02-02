Here, two workers at the Bowdle Flour Mill, Reinie Leno and Jack Schock, bag flour at the mill in Bowdle, S.D., around 1936. The mill operated from 1892 to 1967.
The photographs are part of the collection of the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum in Brookings, S.D.
If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo and its information by email to jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.
To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.