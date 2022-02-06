Let me introduce myself

So much for originality. After spending a somewhat sleepless night coming up with a name for this new column, an early-morning Google search showed an entire galaxy of songs, books, eateries, boutiques and even South Park episodes had already had the same bright idea. Guess I was thinking in my sleep.
But I’m still using “A Li’l Bit Country” because, in a lot of ways, it describes my 40-plus years of living on an eight-acre homeplace in the Black Hills of South Dakota. I live in the country, but I can easily walk to the neighbors. My husband plows out our road when it snows, but I can see the big snowplows clearing the main road from my window. In our younger years, we raised a few cattle, sold a few and butchered at home, put up about five acres of hay – and we’re still building fence – but we’re certainly not ranchers. Nowadays, I sell a few cartons of eggs here and there, but that’s it for farm income.
I’m lucky to have had many of the benefits of country living and few of the drawbacks. And just to keep life in the slow lane interesting, as I’ve grown older, some of the benefits and drawbacks have changed places.
For me, being a “li’l bit country” means I’m as self-sufficient as I want to be, not because I need to be. I’ve always grown a garden, but I still make a weekly trip to the grocery store. We eat home-cooked food almost every meal, but head to our favorite breakfast place at least a few times a month. I’ve hiked the same forest paths next to my home more times than I can count, but it’s easy to hop in the car and play tourist on a beautiful day. And a huge advantage that needs mentioning: A husband who is also an electrician, plumber, mechanic, woodcutter and all-around honey-doer par excellence.
We are about a half an hour from town, which is just about right for reaping the benefits of the li’l bit country life, especially if you are as frugal by nature as I am. It’s great when your location makes it easy to avoid temptation. It only took few episodes of buying some tasty fast food, driving it home, reheating it in the microwave and then throwing the resulting gunk on a plate to give up that short-lived experiment. It isn’t often that entertainment is worth driving home from work, driving back into town, staying up late and then driving back home again in the dark. Shopping just for the heck of it? No way – here’s my list and I’m sticking to it. Besides, the greenhouse has to be watered before my baby plants fry and the chickens need to be let out for the afternoon. And there is no better place to have a little liquid refreshment than on the deck looking over the creek. A lot cheaper, too! And after so many years of country living, I’m too much of a hick to show my face anyway!
For some of those years, there were a few downsides. Our son spent his early grades sitting for two hours a day on a school bus, and had little time for after-school programs or activities. With no nearby gyms or exercise groups, keeping physically fit during winter depended on staying motivated and maintaining self-discipline – and I still don’t have an adequate supply of that little virtue. After retirement, town friends most often fell away. That hourlong round-trip meant visiting wasn’t an impulse but an occasion.
But the way things are going, I think country living is going to become quite trendy – especially since it’s pretty easy to enjoy many of the benefits of the li’l bit country lifestyle even if you make your home in the city or its suburbs. In my nearby town, community living classes offer sessions on such topics as Fundamentals of Knitting, Intro to Residential Wiring, Seed Starting at Home, Bike Tune-up Basics and Landscaping 101. I’m probably an amateur next to some of these experts, but in the weeks ahead, I hope I can share with you what has worked for me – in the garden, in the kitchen, in the woods and in my life.
Laura Tonkyn has spent 40 years becoming as self-sufficient as possible with her jack-of-all-trades husband, Art, on their eight-acre homestead in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has written/edited for a number of local/regional papers, including the Rapid City Journal and Faces Magazine.