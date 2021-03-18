 Skip to main content
Lifting hay over 100 years ago
Yesteryear

Lifting hay over 100 years ago

History loading hay

A team of horse waits patiently in their fly netting for hay to be unloaded in the early 1900s.

 Submitted photo

Loose hay was lifted into the barn loft using hay hooks or a sling. This team of horse waits patiently in their fly netting for the unloading to begin. The photograph is an unknown location and was taken around 1915-1920.

If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jager.robinson@lee.net.

To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.

Reach Reporter Jager Robinson at 605-335-7300, email jager.robinson@lee.net or follow on Twitter @Jager_Robinson.

