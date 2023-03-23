Little International, or “Little I” is the largest student run agricultural exposition in the country. It provides the opportunity for 4-H, FFA, and college students to compete in judging contests, showmanship events and fitting challenges.
The Little International Exposition has been held every year since 1921. There have been only four years when it was not held: 1926, during a scarlet fever outbreak, 1944-1945 because of World War II, and in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. .
This year Little International is celebrating its 100th exposition. On March 27, the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum is opening an exhibit celebrating Little International through the years. Visit Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Submit a photo to the museum’s archive, at SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.