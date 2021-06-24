 Skip to main content
Looking fresh
featured

Looking fresh

Dairy cow 1940s

Cow about to freshen, Nov. 6, 1941

 SDSU Agricultural Extension

June is Dairy Month. This photograph from SDSU Agricultural Extension is captioned “Cows About to Freshen, Nov. 6, 1941”

If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jager.robinson@lee.net.

To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.

Reach Reporter Jager Robinson at 605-335-7300, email jager.robinson@lee.net or follow on Twitter @Jager_Robinson.

