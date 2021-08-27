Lots to do at South Dakota State Fair

Without the Open Class Beef Complex at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds, there’s some shuffling of livestock and show dates at this year’s State Fair, which runs Thursday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 6.

A fire destroyed the Beef Complex last October. State officials and supporters organized a fundraising campaign that brought in $4 million worth of private donations toward the $19 million needed for a new and upgraded facility. The Legislature and insurance payments covered the rest.

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Dakota Events Complex – or DEX – Sept. 2 at 1:30 p.m. on the east side of the FFA Ag Adventure Center. Construction will start after the fair, and the new building will be ready for the 2022 fair. The facility will have two arenas and seating for 7,000.

Going without the largest show arena on the fairgrounds this year means livestock exhibitors will get an early start to fair week.

The open class beef show got underway before the fair’s official start. It started Aug. 23 and will run through Sept. 1 in the 4-H Livestock Complex. Then 4-H kids will carry on with their shows from Thursday through Monday.

“We’re working side by side with 4-H and FFA to pull off our typical word class shows here,” assistant fair manager Candi Briley said.

The sheep barn will host its last shows this year. It will be torn down after the fair to make room for the DEX.

The FFA Ag Adventure Center continues to add new offerings. This year there’s a new grain bin gazebo outside the building.