Make your meringue a masterpiece

With meringue, it’s either ecstasy or agony. Sometimes it’s both.
If you have made a meringue-topped pie, you know the ecstasy of beating egg whites with sugar to fluffy peaks, then baking to a ble brown.
You also know the agony of reaching for that beautiful dessert later and finding what I call beads of perspiration on the meringue. Granted, those amber droplets are harmless, and the meringue usually still tastes fine. But meringue is not supposed to weep.
I always blamed myself: Maybe I added the sugar too fast. Maybe I didn’t accurately measure the cream of tartar. Still, year after year, I produced sad meringue.
This winter it occurred to me to check one of my favorite cookbooks to learn what I was doing wrong.
One of the most useful gifts I ever received is my Cook’s Illustrated book, “The Science of Good Cooking.” I appreciate how the book explains the chemistry and physics behind what makes a recipe work.
When I turned to my book for meringue help, it did not disappoint. There, on Page 203, I found my answer.
“Pick Italian,” the book advised. “Rather than simply beating egg whites with raw sugar (the French method) … pour hot sugar syrup into the whites as they are beaten (the Italian method). The hot syrup cooks the whites and helps transform them into a meringue that is stable enough to resist weeping during its short time in the oven. With a French meringue, the bottom portion often doesn’t cook through and weeping is a greater risk.”
The authors also recommended spreading meringue on a cool filling. This meant I had to plan for extra time to let the pie cool before making the topping, but it was worth it.
Not only did my meringue fluff up perfectly the day I made the pie – it also looked great the second and third days, with no weepy beads. (I can’t tell you what the pie would have looked like on the fourth day, because we polished it off before then.) Indeed, the meringue was cooked all the way through, in contrast with that wet, spongy lower layer in hundreds of my previous attempts.
The book also explained why meringue needs cream of tartar: “Cream of tartar’s acidic nature lowers the pH of egg whites, altering the electric charge on the proteins and encouraging them to unfold, thus creating more volume, greater stability, and a glossier appearance.” The Cooks Illustrated chefs also caution not to broil the meringue, which some recipes direct. Using a hot oven instead of the broiler reduces the risk of burning the meringue
Pie never lasts long in my family, but I will share my trick for preventing sogginess when it needs to be stored or refrigerated. This works for both pies with meringue and pies with a top crust:
I place the pie in a container or box that is taller than the dessert, then I loosely cover it with a dish towel. I do not use a lid that seals the container.
I believe that plastic wrap or a sealed lid holds in too much moisture and results in soggy pie. But that’s not Cook’s Illustrated science; it’s just Poore theory.
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.