Make your meringue a masterpiece

With meringue, it’s either ecstasy or agony. Sometimes it’s both.

If you have made a meringue-topped pie, you know the ecstasy of beating egg whites with sugar to fluffy peaks, then baking to a ble brown.

You also know the agony of reaching for that beautiful dessert later and finding what I call beads of perspiration on the meringue. Granted, those amber droplets are harmless, and the meringue usually still tastes fine. But meringue is not supposed to weep.

I always blamed myself: Maybe I added the sugar too fast. Maybe I didn’t accurately measure the cream of tartar. Still, year after year, I produced sad meringue.

This winter it occurred to me to check one of my favorite cookbooks to learn what I was doing wrong.

One of the most useful gifts I ever received is my Cook’s Illustrated book, “The Science of Good Cooking.” I appreciate how the book explains the chemistry and physics behind what makes a recipe work.

When I turned to my book for meringue help, it did not disappoint. There, on Page 203, I found my answer.

“Pick Italian,” the book advised. “Rather than simply beating egg whites with raw sugar (the French method) … pour hot sugar syrup into the whites as they are beaten (the Italian method). The hot syrup cooks the whites and helps transform them into a meringue that is stable enough to resist weeping during its short time in the oven. With a French meringue, the bottom portion often doesn’t cook through and weeping is a greater risk.”

The authors also recommended spreading meringue on a cool filling. This meant I had to plan for extra time to let the pie cool before making the topping, but it was worth it.