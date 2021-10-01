Observing from the air

Neighbors in 1952 pose in front of a 1950 Piper Pacer. Dick Beermann, the pilot, on the left, took Bill Haafke, Billy Haafke and Charles Beermann up in the air to observe the 1952 Missouri River flood. They took off from the Beermann Bros. hayfield located west of Dakota City, Neb. The Piper Pacer was owned by Tommy Martin. The plane had a 125 horsepower Lycoming engine and an Areomatic black bladed propeller.

