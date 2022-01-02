Organizing spice cabinet is worth the thyme

This column should be about New Year’s resolutions and fresh starts, but I have failed at those endeavors often enough that I’m leery of making promises I won’t keep.
So how about a resolution from this past year that I achieved?
I used to mutter under my breath every time I opened the crowded spice cupboard. It was near the stove, a too-warm spot that makes herbs and spices lose their potency. Standing on tiptoe, I usually managed to topple the jars while seeking what I needed.
Tackling the chaos wasn’t on an official list of Things to Accomplish in 2021. It was more like a subconscious wish. For years, my mother kept her spices organized in 1960s-era baby food jars. I considered pestering everyone I know who has a baby; or everyone I know who bakes a lot of bread, because yeast jars would work as well.
But when I found a sale on expandable clear acrylic organizers that look like miniature choir risers, the rest was easy. I cleared out a cupboard that was distant from the stove, installed the organizers on shelves at eye level, and arranged our spices and herbs in alphabetical order. They still are a wild mix of brands, sizes, and colors – but they are now in neat rows from allspice to turmeric.
Incidentally, did you know that allspice is not a blend of spices? It’s ground from a certain type of berry. Also, writing this column made me check the internet to see if there’s anything that starts with Z. Turns out Za’atar is an herb blend used in Middle Eastern dishes and it’s as varied as curry; there are many different blends.
Actually, I do have a New Year’s resolution that’s about 15 years old: to use what I have instead of buying more.
Use what you have
Most cooks have procured a unique spice for a recipe and have some left over. For example, I can’t remember why I bought mace, but recently I discovered I can use it as a nutmeg substitute. Your herbs and spices weren’t “mint” to languish in the cupboard. If you haven’t “mustard” the creativity to experiment, search the internet or try some of these “sage” ideas from Better Homes & Gardens:
• Stir anise seed into sugar cookie dough.
• Add a pinch of rosemary, paprika or marjoram to chicken soup.
• Add thyme to fish chowder.
• Add a tiny pinch of mace or cayenne to oyster stew.
• Add a dash of dry mustard or basil to potato soup.
• Shake a bit of sage or garlic powder in tomato soup.
• Fish will benefit from a sprinkling of dill, marjoram, tarragon, or curry powder before cooking.
• Sprinkle pork chops with sage or thyme.
• Add onion salt, dill, or caraway seed to cottage cheese.
• Roast poultry, potatoes, or cauliflower with rosemary.
• Add a dash of nutmeg or mace to cherry pie or chocolate pudding.
• Sprinkle ginger on grapefruit or glazed carrots.
• Use basil, bay leaf, dry mustard, garlic powder, marjoram, oregano, pepper, sage, or thyme when cooking beef.
• Enhance lamb with cinnamon, curry, dill, garlic, mint, rosemary, or thyme.
Make your own blends
Italian seasoning - Enhance store-bought spaghetti sauce with any of the following: a dash of oregano, basil, parsley, rosemary, thyme, and garlic powder, along with a pinch of cayenne or red chili flakes.
Create Creole seasoning for beans and rice with ½ teaspoon each paprika and garlic powder, and a pinch each of cayenne pepper, dried thyme, and ground cumin. (Source: Taste of Home Quick Cooking).
Pumpkin pie spice – Blend 3 tablespoons ground cinnamon, 2 teaspoons ground ginger, 2 teaspoons ground nutmeg, 1 teaspoon ground allspice, 1 teaspoon ground cloves. Use in pie, cookies, or quick breads, or add a pinch to coffee. (Source: livewellbakeoften.com)
Though I have never tried sumac, maybe I’ll mix up a jar of Za’atar blend just so I can have a Z in the spice cabinet: 1 tablespoon thyme or oregano, 1 tablespoon each cumin, coriander, toasted sesame seeds, and sumac; ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon chili flakes (optional). Sprinkle Za’atar on eggs, use in meatballs or on grilled zucchini. (Source: feastingathome.com)
As long as they have been correctly stored, most herbs and spices do not spoil; they just will not be as potent if past their prime. For guidance from University of Florida Extension, check http://blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/news/2021/11/22/herbs-and-spices-holiday/
A final hint: Measuring spoons will be always easy to find if you hang them on self-stick hooks inside the cabinet door near the spices.
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.