Organizing spice cabinet is worth the thyme

This column should be about New Year’s resolutions and fresh starts, but I have failed at those endeavors often enough that I’m leery of making promises I won’t keep.

So how about a resolution from this past year that I achieved?

I used to mutter under my breath every time I opened the crowded spice cupboard. It was near the stove, a too-warm spot that makes herbs and spices lose their potency. Standing on tiptoe, I usually managed to topple the jars while seeking what I needed.

Tackling the chaos wasn’t on an official list of Things to Accomplish in 2021. It was more like a subconscious wish. For years, my mother kept her spices organized in 1960s-era baby food jars. I considered pestering everyone I know who has a baby; or everyone I know who bakes a lot of bread, because yeast jars would work as well.

But when I found a sale on expandable clear acrylic organizers that look like miniature choir risers, the rest was easy. I cleared out a cupboard that was distant from the stove, installed the organizers on shelves at eye level, and arranged our spices and herbs in alphabetical order. They still are a wild mix of brands, sizes, and colors – but they are now in neat rows from allspice to turmeric.

Incidentally, did you know that allspice is not a blend of spices? It’s ground from a certain type of berry. Also, writing this column made me check the internet to see if there’s anything that starts with Z. Turns out Za’atar is an herb blend used in Middle Eastern dishes and it’s as varied as curry; there are many different blends.