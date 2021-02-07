Powdered raspberry solved digestive woes

Question: I’ve had IBS with explosive diarrhea since my 30s, decades ago. As a result, I was afraid to go out unless there was a restroom close by. Then I read your article about the folks in New Zealand who used a raspberry powder remedy for Montezuma’s revenge while traveling.

I decided to try it, and I’ve only had two diarrhea episodes in the past month! I found an electrolyte raspberry powder drink mix online, and I use it once a day, after dinner. I also take psyllium husk capsules morning and evening. Now I’m no longer afraid to leave home!

Answer: Thank you for sharing your experience. IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) can be extremely challenging. Some people, like you, have severe diarrhea. Others may suffer from chronic constipation or a mixture of the two.

We have found regrettably little research on raspberry fruit to treat diarrhea, although the leaves are a traditional anti-diarrheal remedy (Current Medicinal Chemistry, June 2004). A related plant that grows as brambles in Mexico and Central America, Rubus coriifolius, contains compounds that are active against diarrhea caused by the parasite Giardia (Journal of Ethnopharmacology, February 2007).

You can read more about treating chronic diarrhea and constipation with medications and home remedies in our eGuide to Overcoming Digestive Disorders. This online resource can be found in the Health eGuides section at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Some other approaches for diarrhea include probiotics, plant pectin, berberine, psyllium and coconut. The person who told us about coconut suffered from Crohn’s disease, which can also cause severe diarrhea. Coconut macaroon cookies changed his life.